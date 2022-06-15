Childcare cost reforms lifts financial burden off Shoalhaven families

Young families in the Shoalhaven will save thousands of dollars a year on childcare costs thanks to the NSW Government's $5 billion landmark investment over the next decade to expand access to high quality, affordable care.
A family living in regional NSW with two children in childcare, under the reforms, could save around $7,800.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock says this means local families are set to have access to affordable childcare.
"Improving the affordability and accessibility of childcare is a once in a generation economic reform," Mrs Hancock said.
"This will benefit hundreds of families in our community that will be able to better balance work and family responsibilities.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals are focused on building a brighter future for NSW and this childcare package is a clear example of us doing just that."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said early childhood education and care providers will be able to apply for funding to help deliver more accessible and affordable care.
"This is one of the most important things we can do to give children the best start in life, helping young children develop their social skills and open up lifelong opportunities from their earliest years," Ms Mitchell said.
"We will work with the sector on the detailed design of the fund to ensure it delivers the best outcomes for children, families and providers."
The NSW Government's investment will be made through the Affordable and Accessible Childcare and Economic Participation Fund, which will be established in this year's budget.
The Fund will:
For more information go to https://www.treasury.nsw.gov.au/childcare-fund.
