Childcare cost reforms lifts financial burden off Shoalhaven families

Updated June 15 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:06am
File image

Young families in the Shoalhaven will save thousands of dollars a year on childcare costs thanks to the NSW Government's $5 billion landmark investment over the next decade to expand access to high quality, affordable care.

