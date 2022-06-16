Planning for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass continues, according to an online Transport NSW video, and the community could see further details soon.
Transport NSW's Program Director Princes Highway Upgrade Project, Julian Watson, features in the video which provides an update on where the project currently stands.
The video suggests more details would be available in the middle of this year.
"We are currently undertaking a range of studies and investigations, including Aboriginal heritage studies, biodiversity studies, geotechnical studies and property investigations," Mr Watson said.
He added feedback was received from residents of Burrill Lake and surrounding areas in regards to what is important to them.
"Feedback included design input on shared paths, connections, local traffic conditions, environmental amenities and other areas that make Burrill Lake a beautiful place to live and work," he said
"More information, including a report on the community co-design process, is due to be released in the middle of this year."
He mentioned the challenges the community and Transport NSW had to face over the past few years with the Black Summer Bushfire crisis and COVID-19.
Mr Watson provided an update on the other highway projects.
The Jervis Bay Road intersection project is on track and early works will start later this year.
He also provided updates on the Jervis Bay Road to Sussex Inlet Road [stage one] project.
Transport NSW has identified the six-kilometre stretch from Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road as stage one.
"This section was prioritised following investigations into safety, connectivity, access and environmental conditions," he said about Jervis Bay Road to Sussex Inlet Road [stage one] project.
