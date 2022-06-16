LOOKS like this weekend is the time to clean out all those chemicals you have laying around your properties.
Shoalhaven City Council's household chemical clean out event is in this weekend.
Residents can dispose of your hazardous household chemical waste for free weekend at Ulladulla or Nowra.
The Ulladulla chemical clean out day is on Saturday June 18 from 9am - 3.30pm at the Ulladulla Branch Office car park at 14 Deering Street.
The Nowra chemical clean out day is on Sunday June 19 from am - 3.30pm at the Nowra City Administration Centre 36 Bridge Road, Nowra.
Apart from the clean out days, household chemicals and poisons cannot be accepted at our council's waste depots.
At a chemical clean out event you can drop off the following items for free [domestic quantities only]:
