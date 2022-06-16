Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's household chemical clean out event

June 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied

LOOKS like this weekend is the time to clean out all those chemicals you have laying around your properties.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.