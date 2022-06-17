AS we speak - the last-minute preparations for the 2022 Blessing of Fleet Ball are taking place.
The entrants are no doubt getting excited and pretty much just waiting for tomorrow night when they make their grand appearance at the Dunn and Lewis Centre.
So we thought it was a good idea to flashback to last year and revisit the 2021 ball.
From their precision display in the formal dance section to the way they held themselves on stage - the 2021 the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball's Princess and their partners did an amazing job.
The festival's ball was held on last last year at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and an impressive group of young people was presented to the audience.
Each entrant, with their partner alongside them, took to the stage and were introduced to the audience by last year's winner Maddi Healy and her partner Archie Skinner.
All the entrants and their partners had a strong community connection and many volunteered for causes like the Cancer Council's Relay for Life.
As each left the stage they were formally introduced to HMAS Albatross representative Commander Tim Rutherford.
Kevin Whitford from the Horizon Bank, the event's official sponsor, announced the winners.
He also made another announcement and received a warm cheer when he said Horizon Bank would be the event's sponsor again in this year - 2022
The night would not have gone ahead without the efforts of many people.
Choreographers/dance instructors Marise Cornock and Gaven Dorrell were thanked for the amazing job they did.
Ball Chair Clare Nyholm, along with committee members Brian Morrison, Denise Fors; Louise Garrett and Rhonda Purtell was also rightly thanked.
Blessing of the Fleet chairperson Leonie Corrin-Smith was acknowledged for her normal wholehearted efforts.
