From the Editor's desk

Hey people - it has been a while since we last spoke.
How have you been?
How have I been? I hear you ask back all at the same time.
Well, I am glad you asked.
I would like to say I am thinner and fitter but this would not be the truth.
Yep, I need to lose a bit of weight and start doing more exercise.
The reason I bring my current health situation up is because this week is International Men's Health Week and I, like many other blokes, could do a better job when it comes to looking after my health.
My lazy health efforts pretty much looked me in the eye this week when I caught up with Shoalhaven-based Stroke Foundation Ambassador Phil McDonald.
Phil had been telling me the importance of eating the right food and cutting out salt and sugar from my diet.
"But Phil - preparing healthy food is so hard - right?" I ask.
The look I got pretty much answered the question for me.
If I am serious about losing weight and getting fitter I need to eat better and avoid all the comfort food.
So I need to give the chips and chocolate a miss for a few weeks or even months and start eating that fruit which is going to waste in the kitchen.
As mentioned it's International Men's Health Week so it was good to catch up with another committed Shoalhaven health ambassador Peter Still.
He has known blokes who have left things too late when it came to getting advice on their health.
So now is the time to get off my butt, stop making excuses and start doing something to improve my health.
Damian McGill
Old fat guy
