Have Your Say Willinga Park proposal

Shoalhaven City Council invites the community to make submissions on the planning proposal for Willinga Park Equestrian Centre, which is on public exhibition until Friday June 24.
The planning proposal for the Bawley Point facility seeks to allow a wider range of events to potentially be held at the site.
The proposal seeks to make a 'function centre' permitted use at the Willinga Park Equestrian Centre and allow functions with less than 351 attendees [excluding staff] to be carried out as 'development without consent'.
This means that events with 350 or fewer attendees would not require development approval and therefore would essentially be exempt development.
However, any events with 351 or more attendees would require development approval.
The matter has previously been before council.
Council considered the Willinga Park Equestrian Centre Planning Proposal request at its Development and Environment Committee meeting on October 5 2021, where it resolved that council:
