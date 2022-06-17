THE Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone, after an extensive interview process, is happy to announce the successful coaches of its senior female and male squads and teams.
The senior female coach is Shoalhaven's Joanne Kelly, and the senior male coach is Grant Tilling
Senior Female coach
Under the new coaching structures for this season Joanne will coach the female regional bash team and the under 16 female country championship team.
In a separate role Joanne will take on the female regional academy as head coach.
Joanne has a long career in in coaching within academies and team preparation of our regional bash teams.
Joanne continues to play first grade cricket for St George Sutherland in the Sydney premier league.
Senior Male Coach
Again, under the new coaching structure that have highlighted the need for a closer link between our senior coach and the underpinning programs.
Grant will coach the senior men's country championship team, one of the Plan B Regional Bash teams (to be announced) and the Colts under 18 team.
Grant has a rich history in coaching through private, club, association, and zone teams and carries a wealth of knowledge to assist these players.
The Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone wishes both coaches all the best in the coming season.
Meanwhile, the newly initiated Regional Academy Male 16 -21 years will be coached by Steve Jenkin.
Selection panel for the male roles were zone administrator, Stephen Davies CNSW and Craig Hogan independent.
The selection panel for the female role was zone administrator, Steve Davies CNSW and Maryann Head GICZ female co-ordinator.
