Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone coach appointments

June 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Kelly - image supplied.

THE Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone, after an extensive interview process, is happy to announce the successful coaches of its senior female and male squads and teams.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.