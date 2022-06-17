Shoalhaven City Council is hosting a donations drive this winter for people in the community that are doing it tough.
Council, from now until to Friday July 15, is collecting essential items and creating dignity packs that will be distributed to attendees at the Thrive Together Fair this August.
The Thrive Together Fair, on Wednesday August 3, is a free one-day event that connects people with services and support they might need.
Council needs donations of essential items to one of its drop-off points.
Council can accept:
Please note, used clothes, money, vouchers, fresh produce and perishables cannot be accepted at council's drop-off locations.
You can deliver your donations to the following drop-off points:
If you'd prefer to donate online, please visit our Givit page: www.givit.org.au/whats-needed.
Donation will go to people in our community who really need it and Shoalhaven City Council's Deputy Mayor, Liza Butler, hopes the community will support the donation drive.
"The last two and a half years have been particularly hard for a lot of our community. I urge you to donate generously to support those who are really doing it tough," Cr Butler said.
"Essential items such as toiletries, laundry items, nappies and non-perishable food will go a long way to helping people get through this winter.
"If you know anyone that is doing it tough, for whatever reason, please let them know, or bring them along to the upcoming free Thrive Together Fair to connect with others, access support service, and have some fun."
For more information visit Council's Thrive Together web page.
