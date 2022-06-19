Ulladulla Probus Club members have had a busy schedule with monthly meetings and social barbecues in May and June.
Julie Fitz, on May 13, entertained members and guests with her account of a charity auction prize she a friend won, a year's 'gold' subscription to every live performance at the Stanmore Theatre.
Julie didn't know what act would be on each time, so a grand adventure followed.
As two mature-age women, Julie and her friend found the experience exhilarating.
One of the first concerts was a heavy metal group.
As two conservatively dressed woman they stood out among the 'headbangers' in the front row 'mosh pit'.
Similar experiences followed in a Lee Kernigan country and western concert, but the highlight was a Cuban Salsa dance party.
Theatre seats were removed, and the entire audience was obliged to participate in each dance number with the younger members of the band and audience encouraging Julie and her companion to participate in a lively evenings' entertainment.
A slightly longer presentation was also given by Fiona Schreurs who spoke about developments proposed for the diversion of Shoalhaven Council waste streams from red bins to a new facility expected to be completed in the near future.
A range of stimulating questions followed and provided club members with an insight into what is expected soon.
For details of membership and all associated activities, travel, barbecues and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com .
The club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.
