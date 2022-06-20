Shoalhaven high school and primary school students are getting ready to celebrate.
After a two year hiatus, Southern Stars 2022 is set to celebrate, with the biggest cast in the show's 20 year performance history.
Advertisement
Preparations for Southern Stars 2022 CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful which includes talented public school students from the Shoalhaven Illawarra, Southern Sydney, South Coast, Southern Highlands and Greater NSW was officially launched at the BlueScope Visitors Centre today [Monday June 20].
Executive Producer Paul Roger [Principal of Corrimal High School] at the launch, announced the title and theme of the show, announce performance dates, reveal ticket sale information, and was joined by featured singers and dancers from the Southern Stars Performing Company [SSPC].
"To say that we, the schools, the teachers, and our student performers are excited about this show, would be an understatement," said Mr Roger.
"We have had our largest ever number of schools sign on, and with over 3000 students set to retake the stage and it's apparent that everyone is relishing the opportunity for these young students to get their chance to finally perform after the cancellations of the last two years."
Southern Stars Creative Director, Ian Millard, said the theme of celebration recognised the challenges of the last two years, the resilience of students, teachers, and schools, and the importance of moving on and celebrating life.
"The title of the show, CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful, recognises and celebrates not only that Southern Stars is celebrating 20 years of performances, but also the resilience of our students, teachers and school staff, and our communities having come through fires, floods and COVID-19," Mr Millard said.
"Two years in the making, the creative team has put together an incredible show utilising all of the creative elements worthy of a 20th show celebration.
"Themes explored during the show include the human spirit, the community working together, the importance of our youth in having a voice about their collective future, and a rebirth and sense of optimism as we move forward from the last few years."
Melody Spencer, a Year 12 student from Nowra High School, who has a vocal solo in this year's show and has previously been a featured dancer, said she has desperately missed Southern Stars over the last couple of years and was so excited to be back.
"Southern Stars means so many things to me," she said.
"It's about making new friends, meeting amazing talented people, and it's just generally a great learning experience.
"I've learned so much about how to perform in the SSPC as a dancer and this year as a vocalist I have learned so much.
"Though I do sing in a local band, I have never had formal training in singing before. I've learned so much through the audition and rehearsal process about vocal technique and have a whole new idea of how singing works.
"I have definitely stepped out of my comfort zone, but with the most supportive team behind me."
Mr Roger says this year's show includes audience favourites like the NSW Public Schools Millennial Marching Band, Circus, the Rising Stars (formers the DisABILITY Dance Ensemble) in a fun and whimsical version of Strictly Ballroom's dance off, a performing arts nod to the upcoming UCI World Road Championships, a stirring Aboriginal show segment with Yanggaa Garaba, a full orchestra, a choir, and thousands of dancers.
Mr Roger said approximately 12000 patrons were expected to attend one of four CELEBRATE shows taking place at the WIN Entertainment Centre from Friday August 26 [10am school matinee and 7pm] and Saturday August 27 [1pm and 7pm].
Tickets are on sale for Southern Stars 2022 CELEBRATE from Ticketmaster outlets now at https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/2017467
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.