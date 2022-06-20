CWA Milton District Branch's hints for living: Reducing waste

THE cost of living is on the rise and we all need some help/advice when it comes to saving money.
The Milton Ulladulla Times recently caught up with members of the vibrant CWA Milton District Branch and we found this vibrant community group loves to help people.
Advertisement
While we were there, we asked the branch members could offer any household saving tips?
Today we bring you the first "CWA Milton District Branch's Hints for Living" submission
This week's piece is about reducing waste when and after you go shopping
Design a menu for the week and compile a shopping list from that menu.
Check your supplies of staples in your home eg: toilet paper, tissues, tinned food, and pasta before you go shopping.
Only shop from the shopping list. Avoid compulsive buying.
Buy goods when they are on Special but do not overstock.
Do not shop when you are hungry and try not to take children shopping.
Freeze berries in a zip lock bag before they go off and use on breakfast, in cakes, desserts or save and make jam when you have saved enough.
Before shallots go slimy, plant them in the garden or a pot. Leave for two weeks until they begin to grow and become refreshed. The shallots can then be used as needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.