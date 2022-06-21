Maisie Butson's reign as Princess of the Fleet has just begun, and she already has plans to carry on another beloved tradition.
The year 10 student was overjoyed to be crowned Princess at Saturday's Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Ball, hosted by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
Advertisement
She said the experience - of community spirit, and camaraderie with fellow princesses and partners - had inspired her to continue giving back to the festival.
The Blessing of the Fleet street parade is confirmed to return from hiatus next year, with all princesses from 2020 to now invited to create a float.
Miss Butson and her fellow princesses can't wait to get started.
"I said to one of my friends, 'let's come back and help out with the floats, see what we can do'. We just wanted to be a part of it, no matter what," she said.
''It's such a massive tradition, and I think it's great for all the princesses... it's for the community, you get to have fun and be yourself, and be involved with more people."
Miss Butson was among 35 princesses to enter this year's ball and was partnered by Byron Powell.
Claire Ridley, partnered by Cody Martin, was the first runner up. Tahnya Farmilo, partnered by Annette Farmilo, was the second runner up.
Each of the entrants were introduced by last year's Princess, Matilda Sinclair, and her partner Logan Marsh.
At any ball, dancing is an absolute must.
Though this year the Princesses and partners were truly learning their routines on the fly.
Dance teacher Sarah Martin got the call-up at the last minute, and had about eight weeks to teach a ballroom dance routine to 70 teenagers.
Yet they pulled it off to perfection.
"They have been absolutely wonderful," Mrs Martin said of her newest students.
"They made my job so easy, turning up every Sunday ready to work and ready to dance.
"In the first two lessons they learned two routines, which is just amazing."
Advertisement
The Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is a rite of passage for many of Ulladulla's young people.
Some entrants in recent years have been the third generation of local families involved in the rich tradition, which began in 1956.
It has an enormous imprint on the community: young women have grown up with stories of their sisters, mothers, and even grandmothers being Princesses at the ball and making their parade floats.
Even the organisers of this year's event were once Princesses themselves.
Current ball chairperson Rebecca Cameron and Blessing of the Fleet Festival chairperson Leonie Smith both entered in 1985; Mrs Cameron was crowned Princess of the Fleet that year.
Mrs Smith said the event has grown and changed over the years - even more so because of pandemic restrictions - but organisers are set to give it a rebirth in 2023.
Advertisement
"The evening was a huge success... this longstanding tradition is still very much cherished and relevant for our town, with third generation princesses now entering," she said.
"Next year promises to be the biggest parade ever, because we are inviting every princess from 2020 onwards, and the ball will be back where it belongs on the second Saturday before Easter."
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.