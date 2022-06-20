Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cameron McMullen's swim for Ulladulla homeless centre

Updated June 21 2022 - 1:11am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron still powers up and down the pool for a good cause

Cameron McMullen is getting close to finishing his epic fundraiser.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.