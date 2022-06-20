Cameron still powers up and down the pool for a good cause

Cameron McMullen is getting close to finishing his epic fundraiser.
For the month of June, Cameron aims to swim 30 kilometres in 30 days or 40 laps a day at the Ulladulla Leisure Centre's indoor pool to raise awareness and hopefully funds to help ease the current homelessness problem in our local area.
On Monday he hit the pool as normal and today [Tuesday] he was ready for another 40 laps.
"I was mentally and physically good today [Monday], but the last 10 laps were a struggle," he said.
He went home, had some food and prepared himself to the rest of the week.
Cameron hopes to raise $10,000 for Ulladulla's Safe Waters.
He is happy to say people are supporting the cause.
"Donations are still coming and I just had Mollymook Fresh, the supermarket, make an incredible $500 donation today [Monday]," he said.
"Along with them, Rotary and all the other amazing donations we are over $4000 now. I really couldn't be happier
Donations can be made either through his Gofundme link or directly to SWCC via their website provided:
https://gofund.me/7e91fe8f
https://www.safewaterscc.org/
