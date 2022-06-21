Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Budawang School's education and community activities

Updated June 21 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Budawang School have been busy with community and educational activities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.