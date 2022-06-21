Students at Budawang School have been busy with community and educational activities.
Students have been working hard to grow and re-pot the plants for the Regrow Conjola project. Earlier this term the students proudly handed over the plants they had grown to be donated to the people of Lake Conjola.
Advertisement
As well as the Regrow Conjola project our students have begun re-establishing our edible garden. Lettuce, chives and even passionfruit are all now happily growing in the garden.
Students in another class have been growing plants from seeds in science lessons while observing and measuring their progress.
For Reconciliation Week students worked on a variety or art projects including a mural.
Every class worked on different parts of the mural which were then put together as a whole artwork. The mural now hangs outside our school so parents and visitors can see it when they come.
During the last few weeks, music fever has taken over Budawang. Our School Chaplain has been running music sessions with each of the classes which have proven to be very popular.
Two of the classes have been a joining together during these sessions which last week included a couple of our older students improvising their own songs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.