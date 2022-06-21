Ulladulla/Milton projects part of "school building boom"

TWO Ulladulla/Milton educational projects are part of the NSW Government's "school building boom".
The NSW Government today [Tuesday June 21] announced a record investment in new and upgraded schools growing, with 23 projects added to the historic school building program as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Advertisement
Upgrades for Ulladulla High School and the Ulladulla/Milton Primary School Community Group were two of the 23 projects named today as part of the $1.6 billon education infrastructure funding boost aimed to "deliver first-class schools throughout the State".
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government was investing in a brighter future for NSW, and that nothing was more important than the education of the State's children.
"We are building first-class education facilities across our State to help give our children the best start in life and providing our teachers with what they need to deliver the best educational outcomes," Mr Perrottet said.
"We are building for the future and securing a better way of life for generations of NSW families."
More details on the local projects to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.