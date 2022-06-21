Council gets funding to control bitou bush

Shoalhaven City Council has secured another four years of funding through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to control a key environmental threat bitou bush.
Staff and contractors are using integrated techniques to provide targeted control of the weed across multiple coastal foreshore reserves in the region.
Bitou bush is an introduced species that thrives in coastal environments with scattered infestations in all coastal areas of the Shoalhaven.
Spot spraying, hand pulling, and biological controls are all methods employed throughout the bitou bush control season.
Where this species is growing in inaccessible areas such as cliff lines, abseiling and drone spraying is employed.
The recent innovative use of drones in weed control is planned to be undertaken at Bendalong in July/August when weather conditions permit, to target large mature plants that are inaccessible by other methods.
Council's bitou bush control program will aid in the protection of Shoalhaven's native flora and fauna, and council staff need the community's help in locating these plants.
It is important that the community report any isolated plants as they can potentially create large infestations within the area, resulting in significant environmental damage.
Bitou bush can be identified by its multi-stemmed bush with bright green, round, fleshy leaves and distinctive yellow 'daisy' flowers, which are clustered at the end of branches. The main flowering season is May to July along coastal dunes, followed by the development of fleshy, black berries that contain hard seeds.
Community members are encouraged to report isolated bitou bush plants or infestations they see along the coastline.
Residents are asked not to remove the plant themselves as this may result in accidental spread of the weed.
To report bitou bush, please use Council's Report a Problem webpage or call on 1300 293 111
