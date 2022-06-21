Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's bitou bush control funding

Updated June 21 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:28pm
Council gets funding to control bitou bush

Shoalhaven City Council has secured another four years of funding through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to control a key environmental threat bitou bush.

