Ulladulla Library to host lots of fun events and activities

THE Ulladulla Library is the perfect place to visit, escape the cold, grab a book and take part in some great activities.
Bookings are essential and spots are limited.
Advertisement
As with all our events people will need to book online shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Here are just some of the upcoming events/activities.
Thursday June 23 10.30am - Millhouse Art Series - Portrait Demonstration
Come and join us as artist, Glenn Kilby, from the Millhouse Art Gallery demonstrates his portrait sketching techniques. Bring along your own drawing supplies and a black and white photo if you'd like to follow along and participate as Glenn demonstrates.
Monday July 4 - Get Creative at Ulladulla
Enjoy a casual chat and a cuppa whilst creating Zentangle drawings.
School Holiday Activities
Wednesday July 6 10.30-11.30am - Puppet Play Time
Make your own puppet and bring them to life. Suitable for children ages five to 12 years.
Tuesday July 12 10.30-11.30am 2.00pm - Stained Glass Frame Craft
Create a luminous stained glass craft with card and cellophane to light up a window. Suitable for ages five to 12 years.
Wednesday July 13 10.30-11.30am - Build a Toy Car
Build your own snazzy battery powered toy car. Suitable for ages 8-13 years.
Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Meanwhile, did you know about the new opening hours?
Starting this month and continuing for a three-month period, Ulladulla Library will be trialling opening on Sundays 9:30am to 2pm.
Previously, the Ulladulla Library and Tourism Information Centre would be open on Saturdays, and on Sundays a partition would close off access to the library.
Advertisement
After receiving feedback from both staff and customers it was decided to trial leaving this partition open to see whether there is local interest in having the library open on Sundays.
After the trial period library staff will consider the statistics and decide on the best way forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.