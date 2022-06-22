Time to 'Walk 'n' Talk this Sunday

Ulladulla next Walk 'n' Talk event will be held this Sunday June 26 at Mollymook Beach and all members of the community are welcome to attend.
Walkers can start to gather at 8.45am and the actual walk only takes 40 minutes - it's something people of all fitness levels can do.
Ulladulla's Walk 'n' Talk involves a group of caring people who want to promote mental health awareness and prevent suicide in the community by getting together for a regular event.
Please come along - bring a friend or four. Look for people wearing yellow tee shirts and a bright yellow marquee. Walk 'n' Talk is about people getting together and supporting each other.
You can then say around for a chat and a sausage sandwich.
The walk was brought to the area by well known local residents Dave and Jen Rutherford.
Dave decided to get the event down to Ulladulla after seeing it promoted by former NRL player Shannon Nevin.
Walk 'n' Talk is now held in many areas in NSW.
However, Shannon sadly had to make an announcement when it came to the event's funding.
"It's sad to say that unfortunately the funding to Walk 'n' Talk for life has ended," Shannon explained.
The funding came from the Australian Horizon Foundation and Shannon thanked them for their support.
He said without the foundation's support and funding Walk 'n' Talk would have been set up.
Bathurst, Orange, the Blue Mountains, Dubbo, Parkes and Forbes are just some of the locations reached by Walk 'n' Talk, along with others in the Sydney area.
The funding went to buy the free tee shirts people get at the walks and the various other behind the scenes costs.
Shannon will now be looking at other ways "to share the love" created by Walk 'n' Talk.
He will be searching for partners and sponsors, along with putting together a business proposal to encourage corporate support.
"I will be still around trying to encourage our current events," Shannon said.
"I would like to thank all the current locations and volunteers who give up their time every month to put on these events that creates a space for people to come to share their love with people in need."
Shannon said Walk 'n' Talk was for people who needed support and he hopes to get funding in the future.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
Men's Line Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300224636
