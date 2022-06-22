Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Walk 'n' Talk at Mollymook Beach

Updated June 22 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to 'Walk 'n' Talk this Sunday

Ulladulla next Walk 'n' Talk event will be held this Sunday June 26 at Mollymook Beach and all members of the community are welcome to attend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.