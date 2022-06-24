Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES leader Tracy Provest in line for major NSW award

Updated June 24 2022 - 2:10am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla SES leader in line for major NSW award

ULLADULLA SES Unit Commander, Inspector Tracy Provest, is in line to win a major NSW award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.