Ulladulla SES leader in line for major NSW award

ULLADULLA SES Unit Commander, Inspector Tracy Provest, is in line to win a major NSW award.
The unit commander is one of 28 of NSW's finest first responders who are in the running to be recognised in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.
Her chance at the state award came after she was named one of the major winners at the recent Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA).
"I am fortunate to have such an awesome team and I could not do what I have to do without the team I have around me," she said at the time.
Station Commander, Fire and Rescue NSW, Shoalhaven, Sean Doohan and Unit Commander, Marine Rescue NSW, Sussex Inlet, Karen Joy Lowry are also in contention to win the NSW award.
Winners will be announced at an awards presentation on Saturday, August 13 at Bankstown Sports Club.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the finalists were revealed at a ceremony held in Parliament House recently.
"Every year the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards honour those who have dedicated their lives to protecting people and property from a range of emergencies, hazards and severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
"We have had back-to-back devastating flood events over the past year, including two in the space of one month. There seemed to be no respite for our frontline first responders but they never stopped working to keep communities safe."
