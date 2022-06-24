Shoalhaven marks World Refugee Week with citizenship ceremony

Shoalhaven City Council celebrated World Refugee Week by holding a citizenship ceremony at the Ulladulla Civic Centre recently.
The event was held to acknowledge the positive contributions of local refugee residents and our thriving multicultural region.
There were lots of smiles throughout the ceremony as 26 people pledged to become an Australian citizen.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said the theme of World Refugee Week was important.
"This year's theme for Refugee Week is 'healing' - we have all been through so much in the past few years, and the importance of human connection is now more important than ever," Cr Findley said.
"Both mainstream and refugee communities can take this opportunity to come together, learn from one another, share stories, and heal together to emerge a more fulfilled and connected community.
"We can all be proud of our commitment to providing a safe home to people whose lives were in crisis."
Since the end of the Second World War, Australia has accepted more than 930,000 refugees and humanitarian entrants and maintain one of the world's most generous humanitarian programs.
As Australian citizens, whether by birth or by choice, our Australian citizenship is the common bond that we all share.
