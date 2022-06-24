SUPPORT for a petition aimed at protecting the Shoalhaven's wildlife continues.
Our Future Shoalhaven started the petition because group members are concerned about the harmful impacts of the Princes Highway upgrades are and will have "on the precious wildlife in our region".
At last count the group had 17,213 signatures and is aiming to get to 25,000.
The group is concerned about the increasing number of "roadkill" incidents in the Shoalhaven.
"With billions planned to be spent on Princes Highway upgrades in the next decade, we are calling on state and federal governments to plan for best practice wildlife corridors to connect our bushland and keep animals and people safe from collisions," the group explains.
"We've already seen how roadkill rose by up to 65 percent as a result of upgrades of the Foxground and Berry Bypass.
"We don't want that to be replicated as the Princes Highway upgrades sweep south."
The group wants the government to act and more wildlife corridors be created.
"Unfortunately the governments seem to be going for bare minimum which is not good enough," the group says on its petition.
"Many sections of the highway south of Nowra pass through forested areas that provide crucial homes and food for our wildlife.
"We don't support intrusion into these habitats without providing wildlife protection and wildlife crossings that meet global best practice."
Our Future Shoalhaven wants to protect the region's threatened species
"Our beautiful forests are home to multiple threatened species, like the Yellow-bellied Glider and the Grey-headed Flying-fox," the group explained.
"Our government must learn from the failures of the Foxground and Berry Bypass that resulted in an unacceptable number of wildlife deaths.
"We must do all we can to ensure existing biodiversity habitat corridors are protected.
"We need to do this not just for our animals, but to preserve our future as well."
The aim of Our Future Shoalhaven is to provide a support network and advocacy group for the Shoalhaven.
It wants to:
