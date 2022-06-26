Milton Ulladulla Times

Ulladulla's Princesses

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:20am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Ball welcomed 35 princesses and their partners in this year's iteration of the beloved tradition. It has been a fixture of the community calendar since 1956.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.