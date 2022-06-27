Milton Ulladulla Times

Teens' night to shine

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:21am, first published June 27 2022 - 12:20am
Maisie Butson was crowned Princess of the Fleet, accompanied by partner Byron Powell. Claire Ridley, partnered by Cody Martin, was the first runner up. Tahnya Farmilo, partnered by Annette Farmilo, was the second runner up.

JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

