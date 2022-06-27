Teens' night to shine

Maisie Butson was crowned Princess of the Fleet, accompanied by partner Byron Powell. Claire Ridley, partnered by Cody Martin, was the first runner up. Tahnya Farmilo, partnered by Annette Farmilo, was the second runner up.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
