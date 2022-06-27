Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered at Ulladulla Civic Centre recently for the club's monthly luncheon meeting.
In our formal meeting, Vice-President Denise acknowledged Lynne Jackson's 30 years' membership with VIEW club, and presented her with a badge. Well done Lynne.
After a warm winter meal, members were taken on a virtual tour to the Taste of Paradise Organic Farm, guided by our guest speaker Tim Francis.
This Berry-based farm is a not-for-profit registered charity offering mentoring and work experience program for disadvantaged young people.
The farm is all some kids need to find themselves, re-engage with the world, grow and thrive and learn the life skills.
The young people who benefit from the farm's support come from a range of care situations with issues such as mental health, intellectual and physical disabilities and behavioural issues often relating to adult neglect and abuse.
Tim Francis, the founder, manager and principal mentor of the Farm, is passionate and determined to make a difference to young people in the farm environment.
Working in the vegetable gardens, watching young chicks hatching, collecting free range eggs, grooming the horses and holding a baby goat are all making life changing and healing impact on vulnerable young people.
Thank you Tim and your team for the wonderful work you have done, your farm is a very encouraging and promising place.
Next month, the club will celebrate Christmas in July on July 28, with a giving tree.
Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meeting are welcome to contact President Cherrie on 4454 4785.
