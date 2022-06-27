Milton Ulladulla Times

Blessing of the Fleet

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:20am, first published June 27 2022 - 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horizon Bank Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is a rite of passage for many of Ulladulla's young people. Some entrants in recent years have been the third generation of local families involved in the rich tradition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.