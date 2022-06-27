Future of the Fleet

Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival has grown and changed over the years, and organisers are set to give it a rebirth in 2023. Next year promises the biggest parade ever, and the ball will be on the second Saturday before Easter.
Advertisement
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.