Milton Ulladulla Times

Future of the Fleet

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:21am, first published June 27 2022 - 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival has grown and changed over the years, and organisers are set to give it a rebirth in 2023. Next year promises the biggest parade ever, and the ball will be on the second Saturday before Easter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.