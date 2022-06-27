Ulladulla Library to mark NAIDOC Week with two events

THE Ulladulla Library has two events coming up during NAIDOC Week in the school holidays.
On Monday July 4 from 10.30am to 11am there will be an author book reading of G is for Gugunyal.
G is for Gugunyais a Dhurga alphabet book that helps new speakers pronounce the 24 sounds used in Dhurga language, written and Illustrated by Leanne Brook.
The event is suitable for children in the nil to 12 years of age.
Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
On Thursday July 7 from 2pm to 3pm people can celebrate NAIDOC week at Ulladulla Library for a Boomerang Painting workshop with local group Gadhungal Murring.
The event is suitable for people five to 12 years of age.
Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Meanwhile, here are some more school holiday activities for people to enjoy.
Puppet Play Time
July 6
On Wednesday July 6 at the Ulladulla Library from 10.30-11.30am come to Puppet Play Time. Make your own puppet and bring them to life. Suitable for children ages five to 12 years. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Craft time
July 12
On Tuesday July 12 at the Ulladulla Library from 10.30-11.30am enjoy some stained glass frame craft Create a luminous stained glass craft with card and cellophane to light up a window. Suitable for ages five to 12 years. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Build a toy car
July 13
On Wednesday July 13 at the Ulladulla Library from 10.30-11.30am come build a toy car Build your own snazzy battery powered toy car. Suitable for ages 8-13 years. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
