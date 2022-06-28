Retiring lawyer John Hozack is a people person and the needs of his clients always come first.
Sadly, Mr Hozack feels the time is right for him to retire, much to the disappointment of his many clients he has been helping since 1986.
Mr Hozack's longevity in the district, some 35 years of practice at Hozach Clisdell: Lawyers, can be put down to people and the community.
"I think that is what makes it - acting for good people basically," he said.
Farmers, fishermen, timber workers and people from all walks of life have all benefited from Mr Hozack's legal skills.
His main work was in the commercial area.
Mr Hozack, no matter who sat down across from him, gave them his undivided attention.
"When someone comes in and sits down you just have to focus on their concerns and listen to them - don't preach to them - listen to them," he said.
"Also make sure they are comfortable with you and I also don't make our costs the primary focus."
Mr Hozack likes to think he is a welcoming type of person with a good sense of humour.
Word of mouth is a good thing in an area like Ulladulla and people came to see Mr Hozack after their friends and family recommended him to them.
"The best form of advertising is a referral - it's the client going out and saying 'yes I was happy'," he said.
He is definitely well known in the area.
"I don't like going to Bunnings or Coles because it takes me so long to get around," he explains about knowing so many people.
"The problem is I sometimes forget their names."
His son Jonathon together with Fiona Fagan is taking over and Mr Hozack is confident he is leaving the business in good hands.
He is happy to see the likes of his son and many others return to the area after being away because they remember having a great upbringing in the Shoalhaven.
Mr Hozack and his wife Kerry arrived in the area in 1986 from Sydney after working for a firm called Gadens.
With Gadens Mr Hozack was based in Port Moresby at one point.
"We went up to Port Morsey with no kids and came back with two," he recalls.
They returned to Australia and the trip to Sydney for work was not to his liking and a call came about the job in Ulladulla.
His first impression of the place was not good.
"I came down here, walked up the stairs and thought 'no I am not interested in this'," he said.
"Gadens was pretty flash and this [his office] was not as fancy as it's now."
A trip back home through "a sunny Kangaroo Valley" resulted in a change of mind.
"I thought 'well I will give it [the job in Ulladulla] a go," he said.
He and his wife fell in love with the area and the people.
"I enjoyed the work for the community and I also enjoy where we live in Croobyar Road," he said to explain why they stayed in the area for so long.
The now 70-year-old says he is comfortable with his retirement decision.
"I am starting to lose the edge and technology is coming in and taking over - Fiona and Jonathan are tecno-wise," he said.
He is going to miss the routine of waking up early and getting to work.
Thursday, June 30 is the retirement day and no fanfare is required.
"At 5pm I will go up to the Star Hotel and have a cold glass of beer with two other blokes who are retiring," he said.
Mr Hozack said he would obviously miss seeing and helping his clients.
His roles with Rotary and the Milton Show Committee will see him continue his community connection.
So let's get one last piece of advice from this legal practitioner.
Why do we need wills?"
"A lot of people don't have wills, but you need wills," he said.
"You need them because the assets of people now have increased so much."
He mentions life insurance policies, superannuation and investment properties that people have these days as reasons why having a will is important.
