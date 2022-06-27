A group pushing for a new high school in Ulladulla is now seeking more information on a recent State Budget funding announcement.
Two Ulladulla/Milton educational projects were announced last week as part of the NSW Government's "school building boom".
Advertisement
The NSW Government announced a record investment in new and upgraded schools growing, with 23 projects added to the historic school building program as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Upgrades for Ulladulla High School and the Ulladulla/Milton Primary School Community Group were two of the 23 projects named last week as part of the $1.6 billion education infrastructure funding boost aimed to "deliver first-class schools throughout the State".
Now the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group and the parents/community members it represents want to see the details behind the announcement
Group founder, Kevin Bartolo, says the community needs to see what is going to be planned.
"We would like to see if the funding is going towards something that is not needed," he said.
Mr Bartolo also hopes the community will get the chance to send in comments and feedback on the planned upgrades.
The Milton Ulladulla Times has contacted the NSW Education Department and Shoalhaven City Council for more details without success but will continue to get the required information.
Members of the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group still say a new high school is needed in the area - not an upgrade.
Their campaign started a few years ago and now they are waiting for 2021 Census results to be released and for the 2023 NSW state election to help push their case.
The group's bid to have land set aside for a new high school has been declined as the NSW Education Department says it's not needed going on the area population data.
Mr Bartolo is confident data from the 2021 Census will show the Ulladulla area has a fast-growing population and more infrastructure, like a new high school, is needed.
Meanwhile, he urged more parents and community members to support their campaign by joining the Facebook group.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1065880497172390 to join the group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.