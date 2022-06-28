Finishing line looms for courageous swimmer

Cameron McMullen is swimming to the finishing line of his remarkable fundraising effort.
Advertisement
Cameron, a C5-C6 Quadriplegic after suffering a diving accident in 2011, is looking forward to finishing his swim.
"I'm really looking forward to Thursday, has been a huge month," he said.
"The donations are still coming in and I am not sure we'll reach the goal but I am stoked with how much we have raised already."
He hopes to raise $10,000.
Donations can be made either through his Gofundme link or directly to SWCC via their website.
Go to https://gofund.me/7e91fe8f or https://www.safewaterscc.org/ to donate.
Seeing all the posts on Facebook - like single mums who are sleeping in cars or couch surfing - moved Cameron to act.
The Ulladulla resident recalls consistently "seeing mums and fathers calling for help due to the housing crisis" and knew he had to do something.
He noticed the Ulladulla-based Safe Waters Community Care was tagged in many of the posts and decided he would support them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.