CWA Milton District Branch Hints for Living: Reducing Waste Part Two

Yes many of are guilty of buying fruit and then watching as it rots and then has to be thrown away.
In this week's CWA Milton District Branch Hints for Living we are given advice how to make sure fruit is not wasted and therefore money saved.
Advertisement
This week's hints are:
Buy fruit and vegetables that are on special and/or are in season. eg: strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are a summer crop. apples, pears, grapes and oranges are winter crops. fruit and vegetables in season have a better nutritional value and are cheaper.
Before citrus fruit go soft, squeeze the juice and freeze into ice block trays and store in a zip lock bag. Use in cooking or place an ice block in a glass of water for a refreshing drink.
Backyard crops: Every neighbour or friend has a citrus tree or other fruit trees. Offer yours or ask to share the crops with neighbours or friends.
Related: Reducing Waste Part One
If you are a gardener, share seedlings with neighbours or friends. One punnet has too many plants for one family and they will mature all at once and will be wasted.
Spinach, tomatoes, leafy greens, and herbs can all be shared with those friends or neighbours.
If you have excess fruit and vegetables from your garden have a swap stand for neighbours to use. Use an old table or some boxes on the verge to have as your swap stand.
If you need herbs ask your neighbours or friends if they have that herb growing. Store them in a Zip lock bag wrapped in kitchen paper in the refrigerator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.