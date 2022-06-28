Junior members of locally based community group Treading Lightly are now offering an initiative that everyone a chance to get involved in.
It's a quick, regular, community run clean-up on the first Sunday of each month between 9.30am to 10.30am.
The aim is to encourage everyone to get more involved, allow Treading Lightly's juniors and school environment groups to proactively make a difference to their town, and of course to remove as much waste from our environment as possible.
This Sunday [July 3], the tidy will be focussing on tidying up Millard's Creek.
Join them at 9.30am on the corner of St Vincent's and Geoffrey Streets in Ulladulla.
Please email info@treadinglightly.org.au, follow them on socials or check out their website at www.TLInc.org.au for more information.
