Rural scholarships invest in the Shoalhaven's future

Investing in the next generation of bright young minds is how the RAS Foundation (RASF) describes the recipients of its 2022 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarships.
Designed to financially support rural and regional students, studying at university, college or TAFE, the scholarships are aimed at students who are passionate about applying their knowledge and skills within regional communities.
Ulladulla's Ashley Aldrich, Bomaderry's Laura Bowmaker, Tomerong's Lily Morris and Ulladulla's Tyson Davies have been named as this year's Shoalhaven recipients.
Ulladulla's Ashley Aldrich
Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing
"I am studying a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing. My love for animals has motivated me to further my education so that I can pursue a career in this field. I want to play an active role in the agricultural community, assisting farmers, primary producers and animals in need. Along with my studies, I am also working as a horse groom and doing work placement with hands-on and practical experience at my local vets, Milton Village Vet."
Scholarship donated by: The Snow Foundation
Laura Bowmaker Bomaderry
Bachelor of Nursing
"I was born in Nowra and grew up in the Shoalhaven region. I am undertaking a third year of a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong and I am the first in my family to attend university. Growing up in the Shoalhaven, I experienced the need for more health specialists in rural and remote communities and I am passionate in fulfilling my nursing career aspirations and making a difference to my community.
Scholarship donated by: The Snow Foundation
Lily Morris Tomerong
Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/Bachelor of Veterinary Science
"I have grown up surrounded by animals and have a passion for their welfare and health, which has inspired me to become a veterinarian. I am now in my second year at Charles Sturt University studying to be a vet with a particular focus on production animals and large animals. I want to play a role in the future of rural and regional NSW, by not only providing care to sick or injured animals, but by advising and implementing strategies which will enhance animal welfare, and the productivity of animal enterprises."
Scholarship donated by: The Snow Foundation
Tyson Davies Ulladulla
Bachelor of Arts/Education (Secondary)
"I am a proud Ngarabal and Gomeroi boy who grew up in Ulladulla. I took on leadership roles at school as prefect, as part of the SRC and in the community refereeing for the local Rugby league, Touch and OzTag competitions. I have always taken great pride in my culture with dance, didge playing and learning language. I have continued my cultural passion with respectful cultural learning with Elders in the community. This has been a continuing support to me through university and with my work with vulnerable youth at a local school here in Sydney."
Scholarship donated by: The Snow Foundation
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation is proud to support recipients in pursuing their dream careers.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be both emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The Rural scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress.
"This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
