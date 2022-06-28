Rural scholarships invest in the Shoalhaven's future

"I have grown up surrounded by animals and have a passion for their welfare and health, which has inspired me to become a veterinarian. I am now in my second year at Charles Sturt University studying to be a vet with a particular focus on production animals and large animals. I want to play a role in the future of rural and regional NSW, by not only providing care to sick or injured animals, but by advising and implementing strategies which will enhance animal welfare, and the productivity of animal enterprises."