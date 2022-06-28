Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Rural scholarships invest in the Shoalhaven's future

Updated June 28 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla's Ashley Aldrich

Investing in the next generation of bright young minds is how the RAS Foundation (RASF) describes the recipients of its 2022 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.