Anita Barry just did not feel right in January this year.
Her body was trying to tell her that something was just not right.
Advertisement
Luckily she listened to her body and cancer in her bowel was found.
Anita is in general a private person but now she wants to urge others to do as she did.
"There just is not a word to explain the relief you feel when you reach the other side of it [a journey with cancer]," she said.
"Just listen to your body and trust your instincts. When something just does not feel right - it probably is not right," she goes onto stress
"You also have to advocate for yourself - you are responsible for your health.
"Make time for your health," she adds.
The Woodstock resident is now not only talking to the Milton Ulladulla Times but is also the focus of the Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre produced video filmed by Leonie Johnston which will be made widely available to promote health awareness.
Via the video and to the Milton Ulladulla Times Anita, again and again, stresses the importance of listening to your body.
She listened to her body when things did not feel right and decided to get a check-up, asked if bloods could be taken and a colonoscopy booked in.
"I decided I would get a whole check-up," she said.
At the time she did not know there was a history of bowel cancer in her family.
"I saw a commercial on television - it was a bowel cancer commercial and one of the quotes was 'just trust your gut'. I just sensed something was not right and I followed through, went to the doctor and asked for the colonoscopy," Anita said.
"I didn't even have a regular doctor - I am a really healthy person."
If one person reads or sees her story and then acts she will be happy.
"If I think something good has to come from this - a lot of good has already come from it," she said.
The 42-year-old was diagnosed in early April this year.
Advertisement
The surgeon, later in the process, suggested the cancer could have been in her bowel for a few years.
After the colonoscopy, the cancer confirmation came.
"Instantly when I was woken up they brought my husband Ben in and they said - 'look we have found something," she said
Anita was shown what they found and she was told she needed surgery.
The mass they found "looked quite angry".
"My reaction was 'okay what do I have to do'? I did not panic at all," she said.
Advertisement
Everything just fell in place and a surgeon in Wollongong was contacted to do the operation.
She had the colonoscopy on a Tuesday and on a Thursday she was sitting in front of the surgeon but the actual operation was a week later.
"I never ever thought 'this is it' and I trusted my body the whole time," she said.
"Just how quick the medical team got around me was amazing.
"I had a lot of confidence in the people around me. I said 'tell me what to do and I will do it'. I did not question anything."
Her husband was by her side all the time.
Advertisement
The cancer was successfully removed from her bowel.
She celebrated her recent post-operation anniversary by going out for an enjoyable lunch
Anita did not need to have chemotherapy.
Upon reflection, Anita thinks if she waited until the bowel cancer sample testing pack arrived in her mailbox when she turned 50-years-of-age that things could have been different.
Now she is focussing on getting stronger and will get regular tests in the future.
She adds if you don't want to make time for yourself out of your own self-interest do it for those around you.
Advertisement
"Make time for your health as when you get sick it just does not impact you - it hits those people you care about," she said.
"You cause worry and upset to the people you don't want to cause worry and upset for," she said.
The mother of two [an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old] made sure her children were told about what was happening to their mum right from the start.
"They were obviously upset but they handled it really well," she said.
The well-known teacher at Ulladulla High School and now Deputy Principal will go back to work next term.
Her students and the school community know what she was going through and have been supportive.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.