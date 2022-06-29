Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Community Roadmap aims to build on its success

Updated June 29 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ulladulla Community Roadmap aims to build on its success. Image supplied.

The Ulladulla Community Roadmap aims to build on the success of several community events and a recent workshop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.