Ulladulla Community Roadmap aims to build on its success

The Ulladulla Community Roadmap aims to build on the success of several community events and a recent workshop.
There was a "fantastic vibe" at a recent Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] workshop held recently where 22 local not-for-prohit representatives revisited the Ulladulla Community Roadmap created as part of the Investing in Rural Community Futures (IRCF) Program.
Advertisement
FRRR is a not-for-profit organisation, we connect common purposes and funding from government, business and philanthropy with the genuine local needs of rural people and places.
The workshop was buzzing with new connections, ideas and collaboration.
Participants heard stories of some of the learnings and successes of the projects from the Ulladulla start up and partnership grant recipients.
They heard about how:
The next round of FRRR funding is now open, offering an amazing opportunity for our eligible not-for-profits [NFP] to fulfil the shared vision for an engaged and thriving community and the grant round closes July 27.
There is $100,000 available to fund activities towards the goals in the Ulladulla Roadmap from the Snow Foundation.
FRRR's Monique Carson is available to assist with grant enquiries.
NFP's are encouraged to reach out to Monique: 0408 645 847 or ircfulladulla@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.