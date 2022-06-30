Aspiring songwriters in the Milton and Ulladulla area have the opportunity to join a new music industry mentoring program touring regional NSW in July.
The SongMakers Winter Sessions are presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW is coming to the Milton Theatre.
Advertisement
Free places are being offered to 16 locals, aged 16 to 21-years, to take part in the event.
Participants will be writing and recording songs and learning about music careers from some of Australia's most exciting creators.
Interested young people can send an email to lily@songmakers.com.au or message @gosongmakers on Instagram for details about securing a place at the Milton Ulladulla workshop.
It will be held on Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6 [10am-4pm and 10am - 5:30pm].
Coming to Milton Theatre for the workshop are Gold Coast artist/producer DVNA (pronounced "Dana"), ARIA winning, Grammy nominee, Sydney writer/producer Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, Boy and Bear) and Sanctuary Point musician/producer, Syd Green, who has worked with iOta, Bernard Fanning, and currently tours nationally with Kasey Chambers.
The Milton workshop is one of two Shoalhaven events.
There will be a session in Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Thursday July 7 Friday July 8, featuring Chloe Dadd, Ninajirachi, and Paul Greene.
Tina Broad, SongMakers National Project Lead, APRA AMCOS and a Mollymook resident, encourages people to take part.
"Collaboration and connection make the global industry tick: just about every great song has been written in a team process. And connection through music is also a powerful part of how we've all coped through the trials of the past couple of years," Tina said.
"We can't wait to meet some budding new creatives through these sessions and connect them with some really inspiring mentors."
Milton Theatre Committee member, Sue Bevear, said they are happy to support the event.
"The committee thinks this is a fabulous idea so we're really pleased to support the SongMakers Winter Sessions at Milton Theatre," she said.
"We're looking to provide more opportunities for our emerging talent through our new "locals nights" so this ties in well, and reminds us of the great emerging talent we've got in this town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.