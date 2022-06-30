Is there a catch with no win no fee claims?

Imagine yourself in this situation. You are out in your car driving down to the supermarket to pick up some bread and milk - a seemingly everyday and mundane task for most.



You pull out into an intersection to enter the supermarket car park and out of nowhere, a car speeds at you from the opposite direction and crashes head-on with your motor vehicle. You are seriously injured, rushed to hospital and in need of emergency surgery.



After the dust has settled you are back home and recovering from your injuries - injuries that you were not planning for and that were caused through no fault of your own. You have been told you need at least eight weeks to rest and recover and will require ongoing rehabilitation to get you back on your feet again.



At this point you realise: how am I going to pay my bills as I can no longer work? How can I afford the mounting medical expenses? Will I ever be able to return to my job?

Many people are unaware of their legal rights in these situations. Due to the nature of the accident and injuries sustained, if you found yourself in these circumstances also you would be able to access a personal injury law claim that could help you recover these costs and compensate you for many different other elements also.



Once you enter into the world of finding a legal firm to take on your case you will likely come across the phrase no win no fee, and you are partly correct in your thinking that this may just be a marketing term. Although somewhat correct, it is also a legitimate fee arrangement ensuring that everybody has access to legal services when needed.

What does no win no fee mean? Generally speaking, no win no fee means in most cases that you will not need to pay money upfront to a lawyer to have them represent you in relation to your personal injury case.



Most people also rightly assume it also means that they will not have to pay money to the lawyer unless they win their case. This can be accurate but isn't always the case, we will explore this notion in a moment.

No win no fee sounds too good to be true - is there a catch with no win no fee claims?



To the untrained legal eye, it may appear there is a catch to this type of arrangement. But by law, legal firms need to clearly set out all the terms and conditions, and go over these with you before you sign up for any of their services.



That is where the first catch appears, if you don't read and completely understand these terms and conditions you may not realise some fees and charges that you may end up paying - albeit these payments etc generally come from your settlement amount before you receive it.

Some common catches to no win no fee arrangements - these are generally legal clauses that should be outlined to you in your legal cost agreement.



So, you should be aware of the following before you sign up with any law firm to take on your claim:

Service fees: the actual costs of the service being provided by a lawyer. They can include such activities as:

o Drafting documents;

o Perusing letters;

o Attending conferences and meetings;

o Communication such as emails, texts, mail, fax, calls, etc.;

o Preparing materials;

o Office incidentals.

Disbursements: are costs that the law firm will pay out to other parties to pursue a claim. The following types of charges/fees that are classified as disbursements are:

o Payments for court filings;

o Payments for medical experts;

o Payments for reports;

o Payments for barrister's fees, etc.

Every claim is so different and the circumstances of each vary greatly, just how much you will be charged in disbursements depends on the circumstances and specificities of the claim at hand.



It should be noted: that to ensure the charges for these "other chargers" don't outweigh the benefit of making a claim, by law the maximum threshold is called the 50/50 rule. Meaning fees charged cannot exceed 50 percent of the total settlement.

After taking into consideration the above, the time will come to decide if making a no win no fee claim is a good idea? The short answer is yes. No win no fee allows you to afford your claim without needing to pay for the services of a legal professional upfront - you will pay some form of fee once your case is settled.

