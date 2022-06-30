Cameron McMullen just could not stop smiling this morning [Thursday June 30].
He was smiling because of what he just achieved.
For the month of June, Cameron swam 30 kilometres in 30 days or 40 laps a day at the Ulladulla Leisure Centre's indoor pool to raise awareness and funds to help ease the current homelessness problem in Ulladulla area.
It was also to support the work done by the Ulladulla homeless facility Safe Waters.
Cameron, a C5-C6 Quadriplegic after suffering a diving accident in 2011, and finished the swim today.
"I am feeling really good - this is unreal," he said after finishing.
"I am so glad I achieved this and the fundraising aspect has been incredible."
His sons Fynn and Sonny, jumped in the pool with him today for a few of the last laps which just capped off things for him.
"I had no idea they were going to get in and when I saw their faces it just spurred me on for the last three laps," he said.
Jodie, one of the managers of the Safe Waters homeless facility, also swam with him today.
He was always confident he would achieve his goal but admitted today [Thursday] was a struggle.
"I just pushed through it [the struggle]," he said.
Cameron said he is feeling a bit fatigued but in general feels both mentally and physically "awesome".
"I feel unreal that I have achieved this for the community. The most important thing about the whole swim was that the community bandied together again and got behind each other," he said.
"We are helping each other out and that is pretty much what this swim is all about."
He is looking forward to celebrating his efforts with a couple of drinks.
Next Monday and Wednesday he will be back in the pool but this time is for personal fitness reasons.
Safe Waters founder, Sarah Date, was at the pool today to cheer Cameron on.
"I just think Cameron is amazing and inspirational," Sarah said.
She said Cameron's efforts did not look easy.
"We really do want to thank Cameron," Sarah said.
She feels Cameron's goal of reaching $10 000 will be reached.
"Every single cent counts," Cameron added about the donations.
Go to https://gofund.me/7e91fe8f or https://www.safewaterscc.org/ to donate.
He also appreciated the handmade card a fellow swimmer gave him today.
He will be back next year.
"Bring it on, but maybe in a warmer month," he said.
