Improvement works scheduled for Mollymook's Livvi's Place Playground

Mollymook's Livvi's Place Playground, will be closed from Monday July 18 for scheduled improvement works.
The mini upgrade will include:
Subject to weather, the works will be completed by the end of winter 2022.
This time has been chosen to minimise impact on park users during the school holiday period.
The $1.4 million playground, which boasts a specialised lift and change facility, was officially opened in 2018.
Lift and change facilities are larger than standard accessible changing facilities, and include extra features like ceiling hoists and more space for the disabled and their carers.
"We know Livvi's Place is a popular park with kids of all ages and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Shoalhaven City Council spokesperson said.
If you'd like to know more, email council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
