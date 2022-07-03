IT just goes to show what you can do with a bit of thought and this week's CWA Milton District Branch Hints for Living will leave you exclaiming "now why didn't I think of that'!
Even vegetable peeling have many uses and they all sound tasty.
This week's hints are:
Reuse plastic bags especially zip lock bags by washing the bags in the clean washing-up water and drying them on the clothes line or a clothes airer. If they have had meat stored in them do not reuse. Rinse and recycle as soft plastic.
Save leftover vegetables or meat and reuse the next day or add to some stock and make soup.
Leftover meat, chicken or sausages can be placed in the refrigerator and can be cut up finely and used in sandwiches or jaffles (use before three days).
Use salad as a side addition and store leftover salad (without dressing) in a container. Refresh the next day with extra salad vegetables.
Make some vege chips and save the clean vegetable peelings, cut them into bite size pieces, place on a baking tray covered with baking paper, spray with olive oil spray, season with salt or chilli flakes and bake until crisp in a moderately hot oven. Store in a sealed jar or container.
ave clean vegetable peelings and dry in a dehydrator until crisp. Place in a blender and pulverise until fine. Use as vegetable stock in gravies, slow cooking, stews or dishes.
