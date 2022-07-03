Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast On Demand bus service passes Pilot with flying colours, now permanent

Updated July 3 2022 - 7:43am, first published 4:35am
A pilot service that provided buses on demand between the South Coast and Canberra will be made permanent from July 1.

