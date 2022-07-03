John Samulski and Barry Clapson are looking forward to their new leadership roles with Marine Rescue Ulladulla.
The two new leaders were recently elected by the unit's members to their posts unopposed.
Both have the experience they will use to help their fellow marine rescue volunteers and they also want to continue the unit's strong community footing.
John is the new Commander and Barry is Deputy Commander.
Outgoing Commander [Cmdr] Dave Hall will play a role with the unit, but in a different position.
Each commander has a maximum number of terms they can have and Cmdr Hall completed his tenure.
Cmdr John has been a volunteer for two-and-a-half-years and he was asked if he would take on the leadership role.
He says his experience in command roles, leadership areas and crisis management he gained in the military will help him and the unit.
The new Cmdr was in the air force for 35-years and dealt with complex issues like crisis management, working under stress and search and rescue operations.
"The rules and regulations, standards and manuals to do search and rescue are exactly the same for aviation, military and civilian as maritime - it's the same book," he explained.
"The concepts of search and rescue still stand."
Dep Cmdr Barry is also looking forward to his new role and he joined the unit just over five years ago because he wanted to give back to the community.
The new deputy came out of a two-decade merchant navy background and feels his experience working with ships will be useful to the Marine Rescue Ulladulla.
"Boats have always been a natural thing for me and Marine Rescue is a natural fit straight away," Dep Cmdr Barry said.
"I have a skill set that I have been able to bring to the marine rescue."
They both hope to bring the skill level of their fellow volunteers up.
"We do a lot of the teaching as well and I am definitely approachable if any of the members want to come up for a chat," Dep Cmdr Barry who comes from a mechanical background said.
He added the unit was blessed with volunteers who have all sorts of skill sets, which the new leadership team can add to.
"I think we can offer something to the unit - I really do," Dep Cmdr Barry said to explain what he was excited the most about his new role.
Both are boat skippers as well and even though they belong to a volunteer organisation they want to make sure things are run professionally.
"However, it [volunteering] needs to be enjoyable,'' Cmdr John said.
Both Cmdr John and Dep Cmdr Barry say their role is a big commitment that they are prepared to make.
"We are on call 24/7 and to survive we need the ability to delegate and trust while letting people help out is critical," Cmdr John said.
Cmdr John as a leader is a people person and he listens to others, but he is also "fairly directive".
He won't be going around barking orders at everyone and intends to earn the trust of his charges.
"It's mutual trust and you have to earn it and that comes from installing confidence and explaining why we have to do things," the Cmdr added.
He is looking forward to the role.
"I never joined with the intention of being the unit commander," he added.
"I like boats, l like the ocean and I wanted to be a volunteer and give back to the community."
The unit has 90 members and is always looking for more.
"Two of our priorities are recruitment and retention," Cmdr John said.
The safety and well-being of the volunteers is their number one priority.
Continuing the unit's community support was another of their aims and they want more people to volunteer for their marine rescue group.
If people want to find out more about volunteering for Marine Rescue Ulladulla they can go to the group's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES which includes contact numbers.
Cmdr John said being a marine rescue volunteer was not just about boats - they have roles to fit everyone's skill set including public relations officers, fundraisers, people to answer phones, radio operators and much more.
People with disabilities are more than welcome to get involved.
Also, high school students can also sign up and join the team.
"We will set people up for success," Cmdr John said.
Dep Cmdr Barry adds there was also a social aspect by becoming a volunteer as the group has regular gatherings.
