Marine Rescue Ulladulla to send a team to assist in the NSW flood situation.
Consisting of four crew members, the team have been sent to the Hawkesbury River to give aid in the evolving flood event.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski said in recent times, Marine Rescue bases around NSW have had to send teams to flood ravaged areas.
"This is happening more and more," Mr Samulski said.
"But we will send teams to help where we can."
The team have been sent with 'Ulladulla 10', a 4.2 metre Zodiac Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat, powered by a 40 Horsepower Suzuki engine.
Mr Samulski said this vessel was ideal for operating on the flooded lower reaches of the Hawkesbury near Wiseman Ferry.
"Our crews are highly experienced at operating in a wide range of conditions, with the design of Ulladulla 10 making it ideal to operate safely on the river's flooded lower reaches," he said.
Marine Rescue Headquarters will inform each base where they need to send their crew.
Ulladulla Marine Rescue was informed they were needed in the Hawkesbury River, however it is possible other teams around the state have been sent to areas facing flooding, such as St Georges Basin or Susex Inlet.
The teams are sent to these areas to assist the SES in their tasks.
"Ulladulla 10 carries two crew and four passengers and can be used for reconnaissance, resupply and evacuations as required by the NSW SES," Mr Samulski said.
"Two crew will operate at any one time, allowing two others to rest.
"This will ensure we can stay out on the water as long as required."
Currently, Marine Rescue Ulladulla is booked to stay in the Hawkesbury River until the weekend, however this may change as the situation is evolving.
"We're monitoring the situation closely every day," Mr Samulski said.
"We will stay for as long as we need to and assist the SES where we can."
Crew members making the journey to assist in the Hawkesbury River are Masters Barry Clapson and Lesley Kelly, along with Crew Keith Greenwood and Dave Catton.
"They're looking forward to swapping blue water for brown and helping those impacted by the latest round of flooding," Mr Samulski said.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
