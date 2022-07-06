A film competition to encourage doctors to work in rural areas has seen medical facilities in Ulladulla take second place.
The 2022 'Synergy Rural General Practice Video Competition' presents an opportunity for rural medical facilities to sell their community.
The competition also allows medical facilities to portray the positives in their community to aspiring and current doctors and convince them to possibly work in the location.
Taking the second place prize in 2022 was Ulladulla Endoscopy & Medical Centre and Ulladulla Medical Clinic who joined forces to share stories of being GPs in Ulladulla and the wonderful lifestyle available.
The three-minute video features Doctors Jessie Hoang, Alla Smoliar and Steve Davis, talking about their journeys' to becoming GPs in Ulladulla and the many benefits they found practicing in a rural area.
"My husband and I came here 20 years ago as trainee GPs as we wanted to have an adventure!" Dr Hoang said.
"We wanted to check out rural practice and we fell in love with the place, the works and the people have no left."
Dr Hoang said the environment and community are far nicer than working in a larger metropolitan city, which is why her and her husband never left.
"I'm a GP anesthetist and my husband is a GP surgeon," she said.
"We're both very passionate about having these local services."
Along with Dr Hoang, Dr Matthey Allan had a large part in creating the second place film.
Working as a GP in Ulladulla since 2017, Dr Allan had spent time in the community as a medical student before marrying a local.
"Entering the competition was a chance to show off the great spot we have here and to shine a light on our area as a great place for future GPs to live and work."
Cameron Wilson is the CEO of NSW and ACT GP training organisation, GP Synergy, the organisation who run the annual film competition.
Mr Wilson congratulated both practices on their video.
"We are delighted at the number of entries we received highlighting the benefits of a career in general practice across rural NSW," Mr Wilson said.
"The passion that doctors and practice staff have for their communities and providing them with the best care is clear."
Mr Wilson said the videos highlight the professional, personal and community rewards that rural general practice can offer from the perspective of GPs themselves.
"The team from Ulladulla Endoscopy & Medical Centre and Ulladulla Medical Clinic has highlighted the many benefits of both undertaking training and working as a GP in Ulladulla."
Both Ulladulla Endoscopy & Medical Centre and Ulladulla Medical Clinic are hopeful their film will convince aspiring doctors to move to rural areas like Ulladulla.
"I love the place, the people and the variety of work, there is never a dull moment," Dr Allan said.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
