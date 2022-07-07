John Dallimore is officially a life member of Mollymook Probus.
The club celebrated Mr Dallimore's latest honour at its recent meeting, and recognised his many years of service.
In conferring life membership, club president Rae Parker spoke highly of Mr Dallimore's long history with Mollymook Beach Probus and his commitment to members' welfare
"During his many years with us, John has held many formal positions including president," Mrs Parker said.
"He is one of those members who has always been available to help in whatever way he can and has been a continuing source of inspiration, friendship and entertainment" she said.
"Life membership is the highest honour the club can confer and is an entirely appropriate recognition of Mr Dallimore's contributions".
At the meeting, Mollymook Beach probus welcomed two new members and guest speaker Jools Farrell, executive officer with ORRCA - a Volunteer organisation for the rescue and research of whales, dolphins, seals and dugongs.
The timing of her talk coincided with the current east coast northern migration of humpback whales, and Ms Farrell enlightened members on the species' exceptional recovery since commercial whaling was phased out.
Mollymook Beach Probus Club has over 90 members, mostly retirees who enjoy a wide variety of activities arranged throughout the year.
These include social events, dinners, and a men's luncheon each month; this year, the club will also embark on a trip to Central West NSW.
Prospective members will receive a warm welcome. For more information on joining, contact Mollymook Beach Probus Club by email or visit the club website.
