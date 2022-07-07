Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beach Probus Club celebrates newest life member

Updated July 7 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
GREAT ACHIEVEMENT: Mollymook Beach Probus Club president Rae Parker congratulates new life member John Dallimore. Picture: supplied.

John Dallimore is officially a life member of Mollymook Probus.

