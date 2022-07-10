Mollymook represented in flagship surf lifesaving program

MOLLYMOOK'S Emma Woodward is part of a Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving Development Program which aims to develop young lifesavers.
The Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving Development Program will run this week in North Narrabeen.
Emma is part of a the leadership team for Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving's flagship program.
The live-in program, now in its second year, is for surf lifesavers aged 16- 21 years and focuses on developing and enhancing their knowledge and skills, while also preparing them to take on more responsibility in their patrol teams, their own clubs and the wider community.
Members will gain additional awards including first aid, advanced resuscitation, IRB crew/drivers and expand their current knowledge of awards already held.
SLSNSW Director of Lifesaving Joel Wiseman said the program is a valuable new addition to the organisation's educational calendar.
"We launched the program in 2021 and had an enormous level of interest and, in turn, participation, so the excitement and drive to bring it back this year was always there," he said.
"We see this as a flagship program within our organisation - it's an opportunity for our up-and-coming young lifesavers to take that next step through simulated scenarios and targeted learning that creates desirable outcomes.
"What participants will learn over the course of the week they'll be able to take back to their clubs and employ straight away.
"We're teaching them skills that are important when it comes to saving lives on our beaches, but they're also skills that translate to their life outside of surf life saving."
Anticipation has been building since January for the second coming of the program, when COVID-19 restrictions at the time forced its rescheduling, but it's full steam ahead now for the nearly 50 participants and leaders taking part.
The camp outcomes are achieved by providing attendees with a higher level of award training, and exposure to exciting, fast-paced simulated lifesaving scenarios.
Participants will use the standard patrolling equipment to manage 'no-notice' scenarios that become more complex as their skills develop.
Former participant, Riley Stafford from Moruya SLSC believes you can expect to be tested, but you'll reap the rewards by the end of the week.
"You can expect long days, lots of learning and lots of fun," he said.
"It's awesome, you'll love it."
"The leaders are all amazing as well, they're great for your development," Elijah Foster-Percy from Nowra-Culburra SLSC added.
