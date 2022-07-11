Shoalhaven City Council will be undertaking construction works to upgrade the internal roadways and carpark within the Milton Showground commencing today [Monday July 11] pending suitable weather conditions.
These works will involve the placement of adequate drainage, new road pavement, kerb, guttering, and line marking.
Advertisement
Construction works will run for approximately 14 weeks with a scheduled completion towards the beginning of October this year.
Public access to the showground for the duration of these works will be limited to the eastern side of the showground.
Croquet players will be able to access their facilities from the gate off Croobyar Road.
The Australian Government provided funding for the project through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund which was announced in May 2021.
Please contact Council for more information here: www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Contact-Us
Meanwhile, council has waived disposal costs for flood damaged waste effective immediately.
In support of the clean-up effort, waste caused by the recent severe weather and floods in the Shoalhaven can be disposed of free of charge at any Council Recycling and Waste until the close of business on Sunday, 31 July 2022.
Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the waste depot that the waste disposed is a result of the 2022 July severe weather and flooding event.
Council sees providing free tipping of flood damaged waste is a crucial step in the recovery phase for the whole community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.