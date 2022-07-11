Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Showground's carpark and roadway upgrade

July 11 2022 - 1:00am
Image supplied

Shoalhaven City Council will be undertaking construction works to upgrade the internal roadways and carpark within the Milton Showground commencing today [Monday July 11] pending suitable weather conditions.

