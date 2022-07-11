Milton's Kelsey Bennett will get to tee off for Australia

Kelsey Bennett's run of form will see her come to the fore in Australian colours.
The Milton golfer will represent Australia in the 2022 World Amateur Teams Championship after a recent selection announcement was made.
Advertisement
The World Amateur Teams Championship will be held in France from August 24-27.
Her selection confirms just how highly rated she is by many, including a respected high-performance manager.
"Kelsey's performance to make the quarter-finals of the recent British Amateur, and her runner's up finish in the 2021 women's Asia Pacific Am were outstanding, and proof that her game is up there with the best amateurs in the world," Golf NSW High-Performance Manager, Khan Pullen said.
She has been selected in previous Australian teams but is always "super excited" to represent her country.
Her form of late has been catching the eyes of local and international golf fans.
The Milton golfer is currently overseas and has turned out several impressive efforts.
Her latest eye-catching effort was in Georgia where she successfully qualified for the United States Women's Amateur Championship.
Kelsey, at the Georgia event, shot four under par to win the regional qualifying event which means she will be playing the 122nd US Women's Amateur Championship at the Chambers Bay Golf Club in Washington from August 9 to the 15.
Prior to this, she played in the Heritage Classic in Wichita, Kansas against the professionals on the Women's All Pro Tour.
Kelsey finished with a total of eight-under par 280 (72, 73, 69, 66) to finish runner-up.
Her run of form started last month when she finished in the top five in the Women's Amateur Championship in Norfolk, England.
Kelsey made a massive comeback from four down in the quarter-final match to eventually get beaten on the 20th hole.
The star Milton golfer is happy with the way she has been playing.
"It's really cool playing such a big event [Women's Amateur Championship] and to play against some of the European girls was amazing and I learned so much," she said
"I am super happy with the way I'm playing at the moment. All parts of my game are working pretty well and hopefully I can keep playing good for the rest of my trip."
She is aiming to return home in late August or early September.
Kelsey has some goals she wants to achieve.
Advertisement
"My goals for 2022 would be just putting my best efforts into every event, learning as much as possible, making lots of good memories and making my team at home proud," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.