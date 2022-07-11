School students mark NAIDOC Week with their respectful events

STUDENTS from the local area, prior to the start of the school holidays, took part in various NAIDOC Week events.
Ulladulla Public School students participated in activities in their classrooms and a whole school assembly to celebrate NAIDOC Week was also held.
The didgeridoo and dance group from Ulladulla High School engaged the Ulladulla Public students with their performances.
Meanwhile, students and staff from Milton's St Marys Star of the Sea, as part of their NAIDOC celebrations, took part in an event hosted by St John the Evangelist Catholic High, Nowra.
The Milton Public School community came together to hold their annual NAIDOC assembly.
This year's theme was 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up' and Milton Public School was privileged to have Aunty Sharon and students from Ulladulla High School share their journey of getting up, standing up and showing up for First Nation culture.
The Ulladulla High School didge group, Miribi Bunbal, delivered an inspiring performance at Milton Public event, while Milton Public School's Barra Barra Dancers performed to the song Gathu Mawula.
This dance is about having a strong connection to Country, bidhu-din barra barra - dha, from the mountains to the sea, connecting with mob, community and symbolising we are stronger together.
The Infants and Stage Two choir sang, 'Welcome To All People' by Ruby Hunter.
Throughout NAIDOC week, Milton Public students decorated a hand with an Aboriginal inspired design or message.
