Phone up for free legal advice

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is will be providing free legal advice by phone on Wednesday July 13 to residents in the Ulladulla area.
A solicitor from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be available from 9am to 2pm.
Advertisement
Appointments are essential so please call 1800 229 529 to make yours.
Shoalcoast deals with most non-commercial areas of law, including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims' compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy.
Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information.
Phone Shoalcoast to complete a client intake and a solicitor will call you back or an appointment will be made for the next time we visit your area.
Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations. Please contact our office if you are interested.
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice to residents of the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Snowy Monaro and Queanbeyan/Palerang Local Government Areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.